Two brothers from East Jerusalem were arrested on Sunday by the Israel Police on suspicion of stealing a military pickup truck about two weeks ago from a garage in Petach Tikva.

The investigation revealed that one of the brothers, who was working as a guard, at the garage informed his brother that the pickup truck was there.

When the brother came to steal the pickup truck, the brother who was working as a guard, stood watching for anyone approaching while his brother stole the vehicle.

The two brothers were brought to the police station for questioning and tomorrow the police will ask to extend their detention.