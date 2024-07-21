A mother of a newborn born with severe deformities declared emotionally, “My daughter is not an AI mistake. She was born with a unique body, but that won’t make me abandon the baby I brought into this world.”

This comment came in response to pressure placed on her to leave the baby in hospital, due to the baby’s low life expectancy. The parents are currently gearing up for an uphill battle to keep their daughter alive.

The baby was born with Trisomy 13, a condition that left her with 6 fingers on each hand, amongst other deformities and health conditions. The family is currently looking into options and is ready to begin a complex medical treatment that can prolong her life.

Although she is prepared to fight, the strongest obstacle is caring for her 7 other children at home. With shaky financial status, they cannot afford household help and have been unable to leave their children, limiting the time available for their daughter. A fund has been set up to pay for household help, prepared food, and care for the children, freeing the parents to fight for the baby's life. If they don’t start treatment in time, it may be too late to help the baby.

“Without help, we won’t be able to pull through. Please help us keep our house afloat for the next few months so that we can give our new daughter the best chance of life.”

