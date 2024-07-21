Dima, the brother of Yevgeny Perder who was killed in the Houthi UAV strike on Tel Aviv, said he was excited to hear that Israel attacked Yemen in response to his brother's murder.

"I had tears in my eyes when I heard that the State of Israel was going to attack Yemen, that we are doing something after what they did to our citizens," the brother told Kan Reshet Bet.

He noted that his brother was "a very good man, who never knew how to say no. He did a lot of reserve duty."

Perder related the moment he received the bad news. "My father told me on Friday morning, I thought it was a mistake. I didn't believe what he said. I was in shock, but I didn't take it seriously. Only once my friends sent me messages from different news websites and asked if he was related to me, I said 'That's my big brother.' He slept in his room and was hit by shrapnel. He immigrated to Kiryat Gat in 1999 from Belarus.

Perder moved to Israel from Belarus on his own in the 90s. He was found dead in his bed in the aparthotel where he lived about two hours after the drone strike. He will be laid to rest on Sunday in Rishon Lezion.