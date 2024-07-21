In a joint operation by the ISA, the IDF, and the Israel Police, a terrorist cell comprised of students who are members of the Hamas student organization at Bir Zeit University, known as 'Kataeb Al-Islamiya,' was recently arrested.

Members of the organization who planned a significant attack were arrested by the undercover Gideonim unit. The terrorists were suspected of acting on behalf of the Hamas headquarters in Turkey, aiming to provide an infrastructure for military Hamas activities against Israelis.

The investigation of the suspects by the ISA revealed that the cell members were engaged in practical preparations for executing a significant attack, as well as a series of actions to transfer Hamas funds to operatives in the field, all directed by senior officials from the Hamas headquarters in Turkey.

During the investigation, it was found that the alleged head of the cell, Mahmoud Anjatz, a resident of Khirbat Bani Harith from the Binyamin region, recruited a military cell of terrorist operatives from Bir Zeit University in Ramallah and utilized the connections of Baraa Romana, a terrorist operative at Abu Dis University, a resident of Al-Bireh in Ramallah, with the headquarters in Turkey to obtain funding for purchasing weapons and executing the attack.

An M16 rifle and tens of thousands of dollars received from the Hamas headquarters in Turkey were confiscated. The evidence was transferred to the military prosecution for the issuance of indictments.

The ISA notes that recently, numerous arrests of Hamas cell operatives in higher education institutions in the West Bank have been carried out, aiming to continue targeting Hamas' infrastructural activities in the Judea and Samaria areas directed by Hamas elements in Turkey.