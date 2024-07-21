The Military Prosecutor last week indicted a terrorist who was arrested in recent months and during his interrogation, it was learned that three years ago he participated in a rock attack in which a Jewish woman sustained severe head injuries.

A year ago, as part of a plea bargain, nine other terrorists who participated in the attack were sentenced to five and six years in prison and had to pay the victim 104,000 shekels.

The attack transpired in January 2021 while a Jewish resident of the area was driving near the village of Dir Nizam in the Binyamin Region. Suddenly the terrorists approached the vehicle and threw stones at it from point-blank. The Jewish woman was severely wounded in her head. As a result, she had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Adv. Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal advocacy organization, who represents the victim, stated: "We congratulate the security forces and the Military Prosecutor on the indictment. Catching the terrorist and bringing him to justice, even after time has passed, causes every terrorist who was involved in an attack must fear and live with the feeling of being chased for days and years until he is caught, that's how we obtain deterrence."