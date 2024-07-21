IDF forces exchanged fire with terrorists on Sunday during an operation in Tubas in northeastern Samaria.

An IDF Tiger armored vehicle drove over an explosive device which detonated. No one was hurt.

Four Israelis, including two IDF soldiers on leave, a 22-year-old woman, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, were lightly and moderately wounded when an explosive detonated near Hermesh on Thursday. IDF forces and emergency medical teams rushed to the scene and the wounded were taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

An initial inquiry found that there were only three passengers in the vehicle and the explosive detonated when one of them exited the vehicle to open a gate near the village.

Two days earlier, a man and two teens were wounded when shots were fired at their vehicle at the Ramin Junction near Beit Lid in northern Samaria.