Your private data requires protection in the digital age. Is someone buying something online using your ID? Apparently, you became a victim of identity theft. Browsing through the internet, you come across a blog post supposedly written by you?

Same thing. Identity theft is more common in the digital age than it ever was before, as your private data can be collected in so many ways online.

Essay writing platforms are the ultimate salvation for many students who don’t have enough time to do all of their assignments. Yet, anonymity and privacy are crucial for users of such platforms. The last thing you want is for your good grades to be eviscerated after your professor finds out that you delegated your writing duties to someone else.

And what if a service you’re using will blackmail you to keep using it or else you’ll be outed to your college? Things like that happen, especially when a writing platform demands not only your email address but also your ID. Based on the anonymous tip that we’ve got, KillerPapers, a reputable writing service, is involved in such malicious acts.

KillerPapers: An Essay Writing Success Story With Unethical Ordering Process

For the past several years, it seemed that KillerPapers had it all. Its success story was covered by online magazines like Inverse and Slate. Both publications featured exciting stories from writers and users who were more than satisfied with their work environment and the quality of their papers, respectively.

Throughout 2023, the platform has been featured on multiple lists of the best online writing services. However, one issue about the ordering process was never addressed.

The KillerPapers’ website doesn’t have any red flags. It looks just like any other essay writing service. To place your order, you need to fill out a simple submission form and use your email address to create an account. Then, you pay for your paper and wait for the writer to start working on it.

However, instead, you get an email from the service with a request to provide a photo of your passport or student ID.

This is almost unheard of among online writing platforms. First, the service does not need to know the identity of its users. Moreover, it’s hard to find any other essay writing service with the same demands, as users’ privacy and anonymity are among the academic helping market standards.

You should also mind the risks we’ve mentioned, like identity theft and blackmail. The best you can do is stay away from academic help platforms that request your ID.

Discussing the Risks of Sharing Your Personal Data in Detail

We’ve briefly mentioned some of the risks and straightforward dangers of sharing your personal information with online services. Providing KillerPapers org or any other essay writing service with your ID can lead to legal and financial troubles that may have a long-lasting impact on your life.

You don’t want your simple desire to delegate your writing duties to someone else to lead to being interrogated by the police as to why illegal drugs were bought using your ID. That’s just one of the examples of identity theft.

Also, as we’ve already mentioned, your ID can be used to blackmail you. Say you no longer want to use the writing platform, but they force you to continue using it, or they will let your college know that your writing assignments were created by their writers. Several tutoring platforms blackmailed students to keep the subscription, threatening to tip the college that they cheated on their exams.

Someone can gamble online using your ID, as you don’t know how your personal data is going to be used and to whom it’s going to be sold.

Of course, you can seek legal action against it, but it is costly and long and requires you to be outed for using writing platforms. It is better to use other services that comply with industry standards of privacy and data protection.

How To Avoid Identity Theft When Using Online Writing Platforms

Obviously, after all the horrors described above, you may think that the best idea is to stay away from online writing platforms. But there are ways to avoid trouble using them.

After all, not all services are involved in such unethical practices described in this KillerPapers review. Actually, the majority of services follow the rules. However, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind when choosing a writing platform.

Obviously, you should avoid the ones that request your ID. But how do you know which one will demand something like that? You should always check the reviews on the services you plan to use. And don’t stick to professional reviews only. Check out Reddit and Quora to see what past users say.

Check out whether the service uses SSL protocols to protect your data and if it offers secure payment methods. And you should also be mindful of your security all the time. Make sure that your mailbox, social media accounts, and financial apps have strong passwords that are not that easy to hack.

You should also know how to identify red flags. NoCramming offers essay service reviews on multiple online services. Even if the platform doesn’t ask for your ID, waiting 14 hours for a reply from the customer support team is a sign that you shouldn’t use it.

Recognizing Online Essay Writing Services With Unethical Practices in Advance

We’ve talked about personal data demands as a red flag, but that requires making an order and subscribing to the platform. There are ways to figure out that the platform that you’re about to use is not the best choice without registering on it.

The first option is to browse through the service’s website and look out for everything that looks fishy. Terms & Conditions are written in the most confusing way? Stay away.

Once again, we suggest checking out the reviews for the service. It may seem that coverage of online magazines eliminates the question, “Is KillerPapers legit?” But you should always go beyond that.

Go to review aggregation websites and select negative reviews mentioning the platform you’re interested in. If the reviews are detailed and seem trustworthy, it’s better not to place your order there.

But mind that you should focus only on the detailed negative comments. “Worst service ever” is not informative and won’t provide you with a clear picture.

Suspicious payment methods represent another red flag that you can check before registering on the platform. You can’t find any information on payment methods on the website? That looks fishy, and you should stay away from it. The trick is to stay vigilant and check the service in advance.

Avoid KillerPapers and Recognize Unethical Practices of Other Writing Platforms

Online writing platforms don’t need your ID card. Even if they ask you for your name, you should decline that request. Especially when the service doesn’t provide you with any information on why they require your personal information.

KillerPapers needs to verify you, but what for? Most online writing platforms operate without knowing the identity of their users. If you want to order an essay under a user name, say, FakeArianaGrande, no platform can prevent you from doing it.

Your personal information can be used for anything from creating a fake writer’s profile on a different service to fraudulent transactions in your name. Seeking legal action is a costly and complicated process.