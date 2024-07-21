MKs to State Prosecutor: 'Admit that you made a mistake and resign'

A lively debate ensued on Sunday at the Knesset Constitution Committee regarding the prosecution and police's conduct in interrogating soldiers for "murdering" Nukhba terrorists who partook in the October 7th massacre.

State Prosecutor Amit Aisman clarified: "To say that we are weakening the soldiers is far from the truth. I authorized the investigation and the evidence demands an investigation. We did this with a heavy heart according to an established evidential infrastructure with reasonable suspicion."

He added: "MK Saada who is sitting here, opened investigations into police officers several times." MK Moshe Saada (Likud) snapped back: "That's not true. The court released them. The State Prosecutor did now is to mislead the public. You don't take responsibility. Get up, ask forgiveness, and resign."

Aisman continued: "In sensitive cases, the opening of an investigation is my decision. Regarding international consequences, we decided to delay the opening of the investigation, because of the consequences. But the materials that we have are from another case that is currently classified. We wished to delay and we did not want to open an investigation. We do not instruct the police how to conduct the investigation We could have gone to the Supreme Court and we didn't."

MK Amit Halevi (Likud) responded: "You did go from the Magistrate's (Court) to the District (Court). You accused someone of murder, and despite the accusations of murder, the judges released them."

Committee Chair MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists) commented: "I don't remember the court releasing suspects accused of killing."

MK Saada added: "This casts a great shadow over the Prosecution's work."

Aisman answered the MKs: "The police believed that the process should be examined by the District Court as well. This is a regular process. We have yet to receive a ruling on the case and we want to get a ruling early so we can get quick results."