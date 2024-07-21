Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet on Sunday with the Israeli hostage negotiation team ahead of his trip to the United States.

Kan Reshet Bet reported that Israel is making an effort to approve the Israeli response to the deal so it could be sent to the mediators before the planned meeting between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

Sources involved in the matter said that the answer would include mention of the Philidelphi Corridore which runs along the border with Egypt, but also several changes suggested by the Americans to the deal framework.

At the same time, it was reported that the US and other mediators told Hamas to ignore Prime Minister Netanyahu's statements regarding the negotiations since some of them were only meant to meet political needs.