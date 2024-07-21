Matan Barnes, who lost his parents Noa and Nir earlier in the month when a Hezbollah rocket struck their car in the Golan Heights, posted a story on Instagram on Sunday regarding the Houthi UAV strike on Tel Aviv on Friday and the retaliatory strike in Yemen the next day.

"When a couple of parents are murdered in the Golan Heights: Dancing with the Stars. A UAV in Tel Aviv: a special news edition at four in the morning. Everyone's equal. But some are worth more and some are worth less," the bereaved son protested.

Noa and Nir Barnes, mother and father of three from the village of Ortal, were murdered when their car sustained a directed hit by a rocket fired by Hezbollah toward the Golan Heights.

Following the incident, 18-year-old Matan eulogized his parents: "Thanks, Mom and Dad, for the best life there is. You taught me so many things so now I am strong because of them. I know that you are proud of me up there, and you are certainly sitting and saying 'Wow, what a family we had.' I wanted to apologize if I hurt you, you are like oxygen to me. Pure people, in body and soul. Good people, who always helped everyone, funny people who every minute with them was happy and funny. I miss our inside jokes, I will always remember that Barnes is a moniker. In one word: thanks."