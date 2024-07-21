The successful singer and creator Ran Danker performed for the first time at the Caesarea Amphitheater and moved the crowd after he stepped down from the stage and met with Noga Weiss, who was kidnapped from Be'eri and released after 50 days in Hamas captivity, as well as the family of surveillance post operator Roni Eshel, who fell at Nahal Oz outpost on October 7. At the family's request, Danker performed the song 'Angel' in Eshel's memory.

"I got to know the Eshel family when they approached me to come and sing at the funeral, singing Roni's song, Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'," Danker recounted during the performance. "Of course, I came, and from the little I heard about Roni, I was deeply moved. I feel that fate brought us together and you will forever be in my heart. Eyal, I follow you and hear how much you fight for every piece of information and justice, and demand that those who need to take responsibility, take responsibility. Know that we are here behind you."

"Noga was kidnapped to Gaza with her mother, and after 50 days in captivity, they returned home," Danker said to the audience as he approached Weiss earlier.

"In one of my trips to the evacuees of Be'eri, I came and sang in front of a few teenagers. Then they shouted to me, 'Can you dedicate a song to Noga? She is currently in captivity, she loves you very much, and she used to attend your performances.' It was really at the beginning, and it was shocking to hear all these things. We dedicated the song to you, and you heard it. You came back, and it's so moving that you're here today. Noga enlisted in the IDF. It's a crazy thing; you achieved the unimaginable. So, I really want to thank you so much for honoring us with your presence and for coming here. I wish you a wonderful life," he concluded.