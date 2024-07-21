The IDF on Sunday stated that its troops are continuing to operate in the Gaza Strip from land, air, and sea.

During operational activity in the Rafah area, an IDF aircraft identified an armed terrorist cell advancing toward troops, who responded swiftly and eliminated the cell. Furthermore, the troops located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area, including ready-to-fire mortar rounds.

Additionally, IDF troops located and dismantled terror tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure in the area of Tel al-Sultan.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops conducted targeted operations on multiple military structures, locating various types of weaponry.