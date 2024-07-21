While the IDF has decided to delay the publication of the findings of the inquiry into the failures on October 7th in Kibbutz Nir Oz where one out of four residents were either murdered or abducted, Channel 12 reported the main points of the document.

According to the report, the inquiry led by 454th Brigade Commander Colonel Yotam Borstein found that the Gaza Division failed in its management of the battle. Information about what was transpiring inside the kibbutz was not communicated properly and the senior command failed to get a picture of the situation and the direction of the forces in the Kibbutz.

In addition, the Southern Command command center did not understand the extent of the severity of the situation in Nir Oz. Therefore, forces were not sent to the kibbutz or the surrounding communities.

The report further states that the inquiry found no orderly communication between the Operations Directorate and the Southern Command and the Gaza Division. Each body assumed that forces were sent while in fact, no one was there.

A team from Sayeret Matkal which was enroute to Nir Oz encountered terrorists at the Magen Junction. The commandos fought a heroic battle, an officer was wounded and commandos were wounded. Following the battle they were flown to carry out a different task and never returned to the kibbutz, as was needed.

The IDF Spokesperson commented on the report: "The inquiry into the battle in Kibbutz Nir Oz has yet to be completed, the presented findings have not yet been concluded, and therefore do not constitute the summary of a military investigation. When the inquiry concludes it will be presented to community members and then to the public."