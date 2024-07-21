Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi recently issued a warning to Saudi Arabia against its "collaboration" with the United States, Israel, and Britain in implementing measures to close Sanaa’s banks, airport, and seaport.

Speaking in a televised address that was aired on the Qatari Al-Araby TV, the Houthi leader said that these countries want Saudi Arabia to be embroiled in an escalation and full-on war with the Houthis.

Al-Houthi added that Saudi Arabia would be wrong to think that the Houthis are so preoccupied with their direct battle against Israel, America, and Britain that it could attempt to annihilate "our people" without any response.

He went on to say that any measure by the Saudis would earn a response in kind - if Sanaa's banks, airports, and seaports are shut down, so will the Saudis’.

Al-Houthi stated that this would endanger Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and oil reserves as well as its stability and security. He accused Saudi Arabia of paying the jizya poll tax to Israel and the United States and of doing its bidding by changing its school curricula according to their demands and having their media outlets at their service.

His comments were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).