Radicalized pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators on America’s campuses and streets have seemingly and successfully hijacked the media by tactics including simple repetition of baseless, yet purposeful hate directed propaganda currently directed at Israel as well as civilian Jewish targets as opportunistic targets on campuses and streets across America.





Having met with seemingly absent or minimally organized opposition by policing authorities on the local, state and federal levels, as well as minimal or reduced consequential court sentencing, levels of both targeted criminal assaults and property damage against Jews have increased. Yet, even with each such increase and somewhat surprisingly; law enforcement within campuses as well as within local, state and federal levels appear even more reluctant to engage extremist Palestinian Arab street thugs.





Fear and silence had and have emboldened the viciousness and frequency of hostile engagements, yet the greater sentencing and financial consequences associated with such especially egregious religiously identified “Hate Crimes” appears where Jews are the victims to appear politically ignored, dismissed or otherwise be labeled a misdemeanor with less than the minimum sentencing consequences, if any consequences at all (presumably dismissed). This has single-handedly and discriminately put into jeopardy-Jews of all stripes: male; female; young, old; healthy or infirm on the aforementioned campuses or streets across America.





Thereby, teachers, students, non-Jewish Israel supporters, speakers brought on campus to educate all on Jewish issues, as well as ordinary American Jewish citizenry and others with the ill-fortune to find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time to seemingly find themselves lacking their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms to gather, speak or walk streets opportunistically and effectively categorized as persona non grata and labeled in the same category as the white hooded K.K.K. and White Supremacist, Skinhead, Nazis, or just as “White” and privileged.

As a result Jews on campus are increasingly finding themselves unduly intimidated and shunned for no other reason than living their constitutionally guaranteed religious beliefs. If such egregious actions were used to target Black or Muslim students; or any other minority as a result of baseless, yet nevertheless damaging, libelous slander; numerous civil legal suits would be/should be forthcoming.

American Jews are law-abiding and first and foremost depended on America’s law enforcement and then on its long standing legal justice system. Lacking that, the civil litigation is understandably the next logical step. Sadly, and undoubtedly intimidation and fear inspiring actions have in combination promoted an environment of the Jewish community's relative silence and as well as non-Jew involvement thereby and consequently presumably resulting in reluctance to prosecute to the full extent of the law on the local, state and federal levels. This continuum stains the basics of our hard fought for American way of life; and may bolster those that subscribe to the anarchy principle of “Might makes Right.”

The radicalized violent elements of pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators boldly and self-servingly ignore American Jewish minorities’ contributions that historically benefited all Americans including those that currently wish Jews to be peripheralized, arrested or otherwise threatened or worse-murdered like the Nazis did in the 1930's just before rising to the level of their 'final Solution' operation. That said and must also be remembered, America’s Jews all the while fought for and as necessary sacrificed their lives in every war America has fought from inception to and including present day conflicts. Cursory investigation has not demonstrated any such similar level of commitment to America's total welfare from the relatively recent extremist Palestinian Arab elements who arrived since 2015, many of whom are on student visas and can be expelled.





Within the last 9 months; 'keffiyeh' masked angry gang-like mobs enforce their demands while denying Jews and others their rights to “Peaceful Streets.” These mobs continue to act as if they have an entitlement to use threats to enforce their hate promoted agendas upon others; seemingly on American streets, college campuses, or most recently upon U.S. Congressional Representative Bradley Schneider’s neighborhood home at 2:30 a.m. and days later while perpetuating mayhem to his Washington, D.C. Congressional office. It was further alleged that some of the same targeted Illinois Governor J.B. Pritker.





Sounds like intentional intimidation and coercive threats are trying to influence our American policies towards Israel and by extension towards its Jews via coercive intimidation. Were popularly elected and respected individuals such as Schneider and J.B. Pritker singled out because they are popular Jews, serving our nation; or because the radicalized pro-Palestinian Arab pro-violence elements on America’s campuses and streets find our traditional American values and venerable Constitution an obstacle to their ‘Might makes Right” demands.

.

In conclusion, alleged abilities to seemingly skirt American laws including: (a) failure to appropriately charge ‘Hate Crimes’ for what they appear– thereby permitting lesser criminal consequential penalties, if any; (b) Extremist Palestinian Arab perpetrators and their supporters appear to freely engage in acts of: civil disobedience; aforementioned targeted hate-based religious discriminatory acts approaching civil rights violations; trespass; unpermitted protests; blocking street and/or highway traffic arteries to the detriment of police and emergency vehicles; and other suspected criminal violations some approaching defined Domestic Terrorism’; ‘RICO” qualified.





Each of the above violations seemingly evade customary and historic police charges and court penalties. This appears beyond coincidence and demands at the very least; The Department of Justice must in the best interest of American values, direct the Federal Bureau of Investigation to rule out any potential criminal/civil conspiracy permitting our ‘blind justice system’ to be compromised to unfairly if not illegally penalize present day America’s recognized jewish minority; most prominently since 10/ 07/2023. And if not, why not? And should the latter not be appropriately forthcoming to determine if the D.O.J. is in failure of its sworn duty?

America is better than that and must not be permitted to succumb to seeming extortion.





Tag: Contributing Opinion Journalist to Arutz Sheva/Israel National News; Jerusalem Post/Report; Miami Herald, Washington Examiner; American Thinker, as well as author of the Geo-political thriller; First, the ‘Saturday People’, and then the…



