Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday evening congratulated the IAF commander on the successful strike in Yemen, carried out in retaliation for a UAV attack on Tel Aviv which left one dead and 10 injured.

In his conversation with IAF Commander Major General Tomer Bar, Herzog praised the execution of the strike, which followed hundreds of repeated attacks against Israel and its citizens by the Houthis in recent months.

Herzog also thanked Major General Bar, the pilots, technicians, control and intelligence personnel, and all the IDF officers and servicemen and women from the various units, for the robust and precise operation, and for the high level intelligence that enabled the success of the mission.

“This is a clear example of what Israel’s Air Force is capable of – and a clear message to our enemies," the President stressed in their conversation.

He reiterated that the State of Israel has shown maximum restraint for many long months, but has the full right to defend itself and its citizens, and indeed has a fundamental duty to act against anyone who undermines its sovereignty.