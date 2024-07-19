Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, says that the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that was published today is fundamentally warped, one-sided, and wrong.

The opinion ignores the past: the historical rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. It is detached from the present: from the reality on the ground; from the security threats to Israel; from the greatest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust; from the attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist elements on seven fronts; and from the need for Israel to defend its territory and its citizens. It is also dangerous to the future: it plays into the hands of the extremists and it encourages the Palestinian Authority to continue on the path of defamation and baseless mud-slinging.

The State of Israel adheres to the rule of law and is committed to international law and it will continue to do all that is necessary to protect its citizens in accordance with international law.