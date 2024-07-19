The new UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Labour) announced on Friday that the UK will lift the pause on funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after the funding was frozen in light of reports that the agency's staff participated in the October 7th massacre.

In a statement to MPs, the Foreign Secretary outlined that the UK will release £21 million to support UNRWA's work in Gaza and the provision of basic services in the region.

According to the Foreign Office, the funding will go towards UNRWA’s flash appeal for Gaza and Judea and Samaria, "which focuses its resources on emergency food, shelter, and other support for 3 million people, as well as its wider work supporting 6 million Palestinian refugees across the region.

“UK humanitarian aid in Gaza is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe," The Foreign Secretary said to parliament.

“UNRWA is absolutely central to these efforts. No other agency can get aid into Gaza at the scale needed to alleviate the suffering."

Lammy said he was "appalled by the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7th October attacks. We are reassured that UNRWA is taking robust action after an independent review, ensuring they meet the highest standards of neutrality and strengthen procedures, including on vetting.

“UNRWA has acted. Partners like Japan, the EU, and Norway have now acted. This Government will act too.... We will back their lifesaving work.”

The UK’s funding for UNRWA was paused in light of allegations by Israel that 12 staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel. Following an independent review by Catherine Colonna and the subsequent action plan UNRWA has provided setting out detailed management reforms, the government is confident that UNRWA is taking action to ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality.

Today’s announcement brings the UK into line with partners such as Germany, the EU, Sweden, Japan, France, and other donors.

The Foreign Secretary spoke with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Thursday to confirm the UK’s decision to restart funding and discuss the UN’s role in providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

The Foreign Office also stated that Development Minister Anneliese Dodds will meet UNRWA Commissioner General Lazzarini on Friday to discuss how the funding will support UNRWA’s work and "condemn the killing of almost 200 UNRWA workers in the conflict."

“The situation in Gaza is intolerable and unacceptable and urgent action is needed to alleviate the suffering of civilians there," Development Minister Anneliese Dodds said.

She added: "UNRWA is the only agency that can deliver lifesaving humanitarian aid at the scale needed. But it can only operate effectively if it has access to the whole of Gaza and it is safe for UNRWA staff to work there.

"That’s why we are calling for unfettered access for humanitarian organizations alongside an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, the release of all hostages, and a credible and irreversible pathway towards a two-state solution.”

The Foreign Secretary also set out in parliament today his wider plan to reach an end to the conflict in Gaza. He made clear the immediate priority is a ceasefire complied with by both sides, the release of all hostages, and a surge of aid into Gaza.

“Britain wants to see an immediate ceasefire. The fighting has got to stop. The hostages have got to be released. Much, much more aid has got to enter Gaza.... This horror must end, now," The Foreign Secretary said to parliament.

He continued: “Our overarching goal is clear: a viable and sovereign Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.

“There is no way out of this crisis without a route to both Palestinians and Israelis enjoying security, justice, and opportunity in lands they can call their own.”