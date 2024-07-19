The United Arab Emirates has expressed willingness to participate in a multinational “stabilization” force in the Gaza Strip after the war, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

UAE Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Lana Nusseibeh told the British newspaper that her country would be willing to provide troops if the US would be in the leadership role and support steps towards a Palestinian state.

Nusseibeh told the Financial Times that the UAE had discussed the plans with the US as a step to fill the vacuum left after the removal of Hamas from controlling the Gaza Strip.

The special envoy said her country would only join the multinational force if invited by the "reformed" Palestinian Authority.