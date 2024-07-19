IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari held a press briefing on Friday following the UAV explosion in Tel Aviv which killed one and injured others.

He noted that the UAV was apparently launched from Yemen. "We are still investigating the incident in depth. From evidence found at the scene, it would appear that the aircraft is an Iranian Samad-3 drone."

He added: "At the same time, we intercepted an additional UAV that attempted to infiltrate from the east, we downed it outside of Israeli airspace, we are checking the connection between the two incidents."

Regarding the northern front, he stated: "The UAV threat is a daily one, we are learning about the threat in order to deal with it better."

Hagari stated: "We are in a multifront war, we are operating to defend the country's skies every day. The fronts are near and far. In the coming days, we will hold a situational assessment to investigate the incident, to understand where the treat was launched from and what the required response would be."

He added that "the signs indicating that the elimination of Mohammed Deif was successful are getting stronger. Rafa’a Salameh was certainly eliminated, Mohammed Deif and Salameh sat next to each other at the time of the strike. Hamas is hiding what happened to Deif."