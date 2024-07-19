A major computing glitch on Friday is affecting companies worldwide including banks, airlines, and hospitals.

In Israel, the glitch in the CrowdStrike system has affected Shiba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, medical clinics, the Electric Company, banks, the Israel Postal Company, and others.

Shiba has moved to manual work and as a result of the malfunction, the gates to the parking lots opened.

Israel's Electric Company updated that due to the global malfunction, its 103 hotline is unavailable.

MDA reported that its 101 emergency hotline may be unavailable. "If you can not get through to the hotline, dial the police 100 hotline instead."