זירת הנפילה מד"א

The IDF stated on Friday that the UAV that exploded in Tel Aviv early in the morning killing one, was not intercepted due to human error.

An initial IDF inquiry found that the Air Force identified the UAV but decided not to intercept it since it was not classified as hostile. The IDF explained that due to human error, no siren was sounded and the target was not intercepted, and added that this was a "bad incident."

The IDF stated that "this is a bad incident that should not have occurred and the Air Force takes full responsibility as the protector of the country's skies."