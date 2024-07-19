Avi Abelow is host of the Pulse of Israel Show and CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation and a frequent columnist on Arutz Sheva.

(JNS) In the wake of the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the Israeli government’s Sunday cabinet meeting was dedicated to dangerous incitement by public officials against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that many fear could lead to similar assassination attempts against the prime minister.

Trump narrowly survived, some may say even miraculously, the attempt on his life. The harrowing event has underscored the volatile nature of the current U.S. election season. Amidst this turmoil, concerns deepen not just for America but for the global community at large.

The reaction from certain sectors of the media has only added to the confusion and concern. Rather than accurately reporting the assassination attempt, some outlets downplayed it as a mere “incident” or initially described it as Trump falling. This blatant misrepresentation, together with a deliberate lack of coverage of the outright incitement against Trump by media personalities, highlights a disturbing trend in which media bias undermines truth and fuels polarization.

Looking ahead, the prospect of further attempts on Trump’s life looms. The freedom with which messages of “don’t miss next time” are being broadcast is both ominous and portentous for those of any controversial political views anywhere in the world.

The desperation to prevent Trump’s reelection could potentially escalate into more violent acts, with concerns now extending to possible attempts on President Joe Biden—an absurd narrative given that there is no need for any violence against Biden to stop him from being reelected; he is doing a good enough job of hurting his chances himself.

Senior Israeli journalist Amit Segal has drawn parallels between the assassination attempt on Trump and the prevalent incitement here in Israeli politics. Public figures have openly called for drastic measures against Netanyahu, who they publicly call a “traitor” and an “enemy of the nation.” They describe “waiting for him with a hanging noose” and even include suggestions of military coups and preparations for civil war.

Shockingly, these calls to action have mainly gone unchecked by the legal system, revealing a selective approach to justice in which incitement against Netanyahu is ignored or dismissed as inconsequential.

Segal’s criticism of the justice system resonates deeply. He condemns the system’s failure to address illegal and dangerous incitement against Netanyahu, pointing out the apparent political bias that dictates when legal action is pursued. This selective enforcement not only undermines the rule of law but also perpetuates a cycle of political manipulation through judicial means.

This absurdity reached new heights in a recent incident involving Inon Magal, a prominent Israeli media personality known for his right-wing views. Magal published satirical posts on X, swapping the names in inciting statements against Netanyahu with that of the state prosecutor, ostensibly to test the consistency of legal responses, even adding the word “checking” to ensure that his satire would be seen as such.

Despite the clear intent of satire, the justice system’s response, together with the media, has been swift and severe, calling for Magal’s prosecution while turning a blind eye to more serious incitement against Netanyahu from the political left.

This glaring double standard highlights the systemic corruption within Israel’s justice system, where political affiliations seem to dictate the course of legal action rather than principles of justice and fairness. It underscores a dire need for comprehensive reform to restore integrity and impartiality to the judicial process.

More than ever, people are waking up to how political the Israeli justice system is today, necessitating proper and comprehensive judicial reform as soon as possible. The impact of selective litigation, the politicization of justice, the free reign of incitement along political lines and its translation into dangerous, violent action is cautionary for all of us. It should be impacting our policies at home in Israel—swiftly.

The intertwining issues of incitement, assassination attempts and the manipulation of the legal system for political gain paint a bleak picture of contemporary politics. Whether in the United States or Israel, the erosion of trust in institutions meant to uphold justice threatens not only individual leaders but the very foundations of democratic governance.

As we navigate these turbulent times, it is becoming increasingly clear that genuine reform is essential to safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring accountability across all levels of governance.