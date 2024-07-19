The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas and Palestinian Arab security forces have captured hundreds of suspects of spying for Israel in recent years.

Sources quoted in the report said Israel sometimes managed to recruit intelligence agents within the terrorist organizations, or by using family circles or social connections.

According to the report, a Gaza resident who was executed in 2021 was a prominent operative in one of the military wings of a small terrorist organization close to Hamas. He had good relations with senior commanders in other military organizations. During his interrogation, he confessed to transferring information to Israeli intelligence about sites for manufacturing weapons and rockets and locations of terrorist operatives involved in weapon manufacturing.

Another Gaza resident, who was involved in rocket manufacturing, was also recruited by Israeli intelligence, who equipped him with a hidden camera placed in a car key, through which he documented a weapon manufacturing site that Israel attacked.

In another case, Israeli intelligence equipped an agent with shoes containing electronic devices that helped document tunnels he visited. This agent was also arrested by Hamas intelligence but managed to escape Gaza

In 2015, a young woman from Gaza was arrested for helping gather information about the family of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif. She received instructions to report immediately upon hearing the voice of a man in a certain apartment. Her report led to an Israeli strike on the location, where Mohammed Deif's wife and two children were killed, but she survived.

The rescue of hostage Noa Argamani in the current war was made possible by information received from a Palestinian Arab responsible for guarding the Israeli hostages.