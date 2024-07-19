Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and TV host who was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, passed away on Thursday at the age of 78, according to The Associated Press.

His death was announced in a post on his official X account, which called him a "fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country."

"Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren," the post said.

Dobbs hosted "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on FOX Business from 2011 to 2021, following two separate stints at CNN.

Fox canceled Dobbs’ show in February of 2021 , after the network and Dobbs were sued for defamation by voting technology firm Smartmatic, which claimed $2.7 billion in losses from the network for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in the November 2020 presidential election.

A mediator in 2023 pushed the two sides toward a $787 million settlement, averting a trial.

At the time of the cancellation, Dobbs' show had the highest viewership on Fox News' affiliate channel, averaging more than 300,000 viewers every night.

Fox News Media said in a statement on Thursday that the network was saddened by Dobbs' passing.

"An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry," the statement said. "We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family."