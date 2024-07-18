Senior Knesset members from both the coalition and opposition sent an urgent letter to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, urging him to immediately repeal the sanctions imposed on the leaders of the Tzav 9 movement, Reut Ben Chaim and Shlomo Sarid.

The letter, initiated and promoted by Knesset member Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), was signed by Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein, Chairman of the United Right Party Gideon Sa'ar, Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman, Knesset members Pnina Tamano-Shata and Matan Kahana from National Unity, and MKs Zeev Elkin, Sharon Nir, Yevgeny Soba, Hamed Amar, Oded Forer, and Boaz Bismuth.

The Knesset members criticized the president's decision to impose the sanctions, calling it a severe violation of freedom of expression and democracy in Israel. They also referenced the ongoing aid transfer to Gaza while 120 hostages remain captive.

"We, members of the Israeli Knesset, request that you revoke the decision, which constitutes an infringement on the sovereignty and democratic rights of Israeli citizens. It is unacceptable that civil protest in a democratic state is grounds for sanctions by the world's largest democracy simply because someone dislikes the protesters' views."

The Knesset members emphasized that Tzav 9 is a civil movement representing a wide range of Israeli citizens. The letter further stated, "From its first day of activity, the Tzav 9 movement has clearly opposed aid transfers to Hamas as long as these supply trucks fall into its hands and control. The movement's protest activities are conducted in accordance with Israeli and Western democratic values."

The Knesset members also reminded President Biden of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement on October 17: 'If Hamas blocks humanitarian aid from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we will be the first to condemn it and act to prevent its recurrence.'

"We ask you to cancel these sanctions, which undermine the rights to protest and freedom of expression of Israeli citizens. Even if you do not agree with the protesters' views, we are confident that, as the leader of the world's largest democracy, you will fight for their right to freedom of expression and protest," they concluded.