Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rafah on Thursday and was given a comprehensive overview by the head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (ATAL) Maj.-Gen. Michel Yanki, about the activities of the logistics, maintenance and medical systems working around the clock for nine months in order to support the combat soldiers.

In addition, the PM received a comprehensive operational review from the 162nd Military Command, Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen on the division's activities throughout Rafah, both under and above ground.

Netanyahu then went up to a field observer position overlooking the Philadelphi Corridor, where he was briefed on the fighting in the area.

He spoke to the Givati ​​fighters and soldiers in the administrative combat assistance unit, where he heard from them about their activity in the sector and answered their questions.

In summing up his visit, Netanyahu said: "I am here in Rafah with Division 162, their brave commander Itzik Cohen and heroic soldiers. I have only grown stronger here from hearing about their great achievements. I was impressed by their incredible achievements, by the understanding that their operations both underground and aboveground are essential to the security of Israel, and by the understanding that our holding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing are vital for the future."



"At the same time, the military pressure they are exerting right here, to the throat of Hamas, is helping us, together with our steadfast insistence to our just demands, helping us to promote the hostage deal, including our demand to release a maximum number of hostages in the first stage of the outline. This double pressure is not delaying any agreement; it is advancing it," he added.

"I'm going to the US next week to address both houses of Congress. I am going to present Israel’s just demands, but I am also going to present the heroism of Israel that I see here. I see here Matan Algerbali, a commander who was wounded in the stomach already in the first days of the fighting. He recovered and came back here, where he is serving as a commander here. And I see here female soldiers, field fighters, logistics units, doctors, it is hard to believe what is happening here. This is a source of pride for the people of Israel, and with this spirit we will achieve complete victory," Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.