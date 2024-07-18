A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by the light rail on Moshe Dayan Avenue in Jerusalem.

MDA EMTs and paramedics who arrived at the scene reported that they found the victim without signs of life suffering from multisystem trauma and declared her dead.

MDA EMT Shmuel Orlov recounted: "We arrived at the scene and we saw the woman trapped under the train unconscious and suffering from severe multisystem trauma.

"We carried out a medical examination but to our dismay, the injuries were critical and we had to declare her dead at the scene," he added.