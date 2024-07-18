Remains of columns and walls from a synagogue were unearthed in Otwock, Poland. The components that were found originally were part of the Goldberg Synagogue which was destroyed by the Nazis during the holocaust.

During earthwork for a parking lot in Otwock, a city southeast of Warsaw, workers found the remains of the Goldberg Synagogue's walls and columns. The discovery was made this week by the Polish Monuments Authority.

Immediately after the discovery, the construction was halted and after a comprehensive examination, the source of the ruins was learned.

The Polish Antiquities Authority decided that the findings would be taken to the local museum for inspection.

Before the war, the house of worship fit 650 worshipers and held various celebrations and events. In 1940, it was destroyed by the Nazis.

"An extraordinary piece of history, it was discovered at the beginning of June. We knew that there was a synagogue there, but we didn't know if something was preserved underground since nothing was showing above ground," Sebastian Rakowski, a local historian, told Polish media.