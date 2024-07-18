Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, the US has been tirelessly working to increase the flow of aid to Palestinians in Gaza. To address the urgent need for assistance, the US established a humanitarian maritime pier in May. In coordination with USAID, the US Department of Defense (DoD), international partners, and the UN, almost 19 million pounds (over 8,100 metric tons) of aid were transported from Cyprus’ Larnaca Port to Gaza for distribution by humanitarian partners. This amount of aid is enough to feed 450,000 people for one month.

The operations at the pier not only facilitated the delivery of aid but also enhanced multinational cooperation and communication between humanitarian partners and Israeli authorities. This improved the protection of humanitarian workers and the effectiveness of humanitarian operations within the maritime corridor. Israel has agreed to extend the systems and processes established for the maritime pier to all of Gaza, ensuring that humanitarian workers can safely distribute aid and reach the most vulnerable populations.

Although the DoD announced the conclusion of the maritime pier today, efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue. Despite the significant surge of assistance, the needs on the ground are increasing. USAID remains committed to working with the US government and international humanitarian partners to continue delivering aid, particularly through critical land crossings.

It is crucial for all crossings to be open and operating at maximum capacity, including the Port of Ashdod, a key entry point for aid before October 7. The US government has collaborated with the Government of Israel and humanitarian partners to expedite screening processes, allowing more aid to pass through for distribution in Gaza. We are also coordinating with multinational partners to facilitate the transport of goods through maritime routes to Ashdod.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with nearly the entire population in need of food assistance and the vast majority lacking access to clean water for months. A ceasefire is urgently needed to enable the surge of assistance and the release of hostages.