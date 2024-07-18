Minister of Defense, Yoav Galant, participated on Thursday in a discussion on preparations in the security forces for the recruitment of haredi servicemen.

The Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer Shkedi, Head of IDF Personnel Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, and Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi participated in the discussion.

At the end of the discussion and after the presentation of the available data, Gallant confirmed the IDF's recommendation to issue the first orders to the haredi sector starting this coming Sunday and estimated that the orders would be sent in three rounds. At the end of each round the IDF will evaluate the process in order to improve the next rounds and comply with the guiding principle of "Successful Drafting."

The first round of about 1,000 draft orders is expected to be issued on Sunday to 18-26 year olds and additional batches are expected in the coming weeks.

Gallant also stated that the call-up plan for the next two draft rounds would be determined by the responsiveness of the haredi public in the upcoming recruitment round.

Last night the Council of Torah Sages of Shas announced that "as of now, as a new law regulating the status of Yeshiva students has not yet been approved, one should not respond to any draft order or summons, not even for the initial order, and should not report to the recruiting offices at all."

A few days ago Rabbi Dov Landau, head of the Slabodka yeshiva and one of the leaders of the Lithuanian community, ordered the yeshiva students not to show up to the recruiting offices, "not even for the initial order."

On the other hand, the Chasidim they are trying to formulate solutions for the expected crisis, and some sects are advocating the draft order, as has been acceptable until now, in order to reach an understanding with the army on granting an exemption to those who choose to continue studying and not to deteriorate relations.