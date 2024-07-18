A Jerusalem baby was born recently with Trisomy 13, a rare genetic disease. The baby girl has 6 fingers on each hand and several other deformities. Shockingly, they were advised to leave the baby in hospital as the baby has an extremely low life expectancy.

However, the mother refused to abandon the child, knowing that with medical help, the baby has a chance of surviving past babyhood.

In a quest to help the baby, the parents are beginning a process of complex medical treatment. However, they have 7 children at home, and with the mother still post-partum, they are struggling to manage the home and the baby’s treatment.

The family’s economic state was shaky, and they could not afford to pay for household help, prepared food, and babysitters for the children. The result is that the parents can’t devote themselves to the baby’s care.

Neighbors noticed the mother’s taught face and knew that something must be done for the sake of the baby. Although the mother was reluctant to ask for help, a fund has been set up to pay for the short-term running of the house so the mother can recover and ensure the baby gets the medical care she needs to survive.

With such a rare condition, the baby needs her parent's full attention. Readers can support the family through this medical crisis by sponsoring household help, freeing the parents to give their baby the best chance of life.

DONATE HERE TO HELP A FAMILY IN MEDICAL CRISIS