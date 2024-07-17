Ten members of an anti-Israel organization have been arrested for planning to disrupt the State Opening of the British Parliament, which King Charles was scheduled to address, the JC reported.

The Metropolitan Police wrote on X, "There’s a significant policing presence in central London ahead of the State Opening of Parliament."

"Last week, Youth Demand said they planned to disrupt the event," the police statement continued. "An hour ago, officers arrested 10 of them in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. A further 20 to 25 have now gathered in Victoria Embankment Gardens and further arrests are being made."

In another post, the Metropolitan police stated, "Everyone has the right to peaceful protest, but not to commit criminal offenses or cause serious disruption. A protest will take place during today’s event, organized by Republic. We have imposed conditions on it requiring the group to remain in the area shown below. They’re also not allowed to use equipment, whistles or other items to amplify sound given the impact it can have on horses taking part in the parade."

Youth Demand posted a video of the arrest, which showed a police officer explaining to the organization's members that they were about to be arrested and why. During the arrest, a female activist smiled at the camera and chanted "Free Palestine."

The organization wrote, "Shouldn't @metpoliceuk be arresting those who are allowing UK arms to be used to murder kids instead?"