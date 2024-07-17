Birthright Israel announced that it is offering two new programs this summer to address young Diaspora Jews’ desire to bolster their knowledge of geopolitics, public diplomacy and Israel’s counterterrorism efforts.

The programs were developed to address the global wave of antisemitism following the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel by the Hamas terror group and the war in Gaza, which resulted in more Birthright Israel participants wanting to deepen their command of these topics before returning to their hometowns and university campuses.

Birthright stated, "One four-week program – June 20 to July 18 – Geopolitics and Public Diplomacy Fellowship, is being run by Birthright Israel Onward at Reichman University, in Herzliya. It combines lectures, discussions, and site visits to provide a nuanced understanding of the region’s challenges. Participants will develop strategic communication skills to effectively articulate Israel’s story, and they will connect with a global network of advocates."

"They will leave with an enhanced knowledge of Israel’s challenges, better equipped to present a nuanced portrayal of Israel on the international stage.

"Participants, Jews ages 18–35, live like locals in Tel Aviv. They receive housing accommodations in the city, public-bus passes, shuttle buses to and from the university each day and insurance. They participate in Birthright-funded activities, day trips and a Shabbaton. Participants also engage with their Israeli peers, visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza (one of the Jewish communities victimized by Hamas terrorists) and attended an exhibition about the Nova music festival massacre.

"The current cohort includes 16 participants from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Birthright Israel plans to expand participation next year.

"The second program, the Onward Back to Campus Forum, which runs through the summer, is offered to participants of Birthright Israel Onward already in Israel for their internship. The goal of the Forum is to deepen participants’ ability to face the Israel-related challenges they deal with on campuses across North America.

"The program has three goals: to deepen knowledge and Jewish belonging, strengthen resiliency against anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment, and develop skills and tools for combatting these forces, especially in university campuses.

"During the program, which includes 4 meetings and a 2-day retreat, participants will attend meetings and sessions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem run by prominent lecturers and government spokespersons. They will return to their university campuses equipped with better tools to advocate for Israel."

“Through this program, I’ve deepened my ability to ask questions, connect with and learn from other students, and my overall knowledge on the conflict - I can’t wait to bring this energy back to campus,” said Sophie Kalmin, a participant in the Onward Back to Campus Forum program. “I’ve been very involved at Emory and am eager to continue using my voice that has been strengthened both by this program and an unforgettable summer in Israel.”

“Every young Jew should understand the geopolitical dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and public diplomacy, especially in the aftermath of the October 7th massacre,” said Gidi Mark, Birthright Israel’s chief executive officer. “These two new programs can expand further and give more young Jews the proper tools and understanding of how to tell Israel’s story.”