Two weeks have passed since Adina Zahavi succumbed to her burns in Kochav Yaakov, touching hearts worldwide with her tragic death. An e-bike battery left charging near a couch set her house ablaze, trapping her children inside.

Propelled by her motherly instinct, Adina entered the burning house again and again through the suffocating smoke, saving the lives of her eight children, but burning herself severely in the process.

Tragically, she passed away from her wounds, leaving behind her husband and 8 children, one of whom is still in the hospital with burns and in need of prayers. Adina (45) made Aliyah 20 years ago and raised 8 children with her husband Aryeh.

Now two weeks after her passing, the family has gotten up from their week of mourning with no mother to care for them and a burnt-out shell as the only remnant of their former home.

This story of heroism and a mother’s love deeply moved readers, inspiring those who never knew her to help protect her 8 children.

In response to the tragedy, family members have asked the public to help the family cover living costs. With no home and no mother, a substantial amount is needed, because although they are being helped now, they will need funds long after people forget their story.

Readers can help Adina’s children move on after her tragic death by donating to the fund set up. Adina gave up her life to save her children but depends on the public to ensure her children are cared for after her death.

CLICK HERE TO HELP A FAMILY DEVASTATED BY FIRE