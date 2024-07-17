In recent weeks, the IDF has demonstrated extraordinary prowess and courage in the war in Gaza. The news of their incredible achievements has left us all in awe.

One of the most daring rescue operations since the renowned Entebbe Operation decades ago resulted in the release of hostages, after the earlier retrieval of the bodies of three captives. The IDF's precise eliminations of some of our most formidable enemies have been executed flawlessly, and their mission continues relentlessly.

All the units and organizations involved in this courageous rescue effort operated in seamless coordination, risking their lives and exhibiting unparalleled dedication.

Our brave soldiers are unyielding in their pursuit, currently combing through the perilous terrains of Gaza to bring every hostage home and eliminate Hamas terrorists and their associates. They undertake these tasks with immense self-sacrifice and devotion to the entire nation of Israel, despite the heavy toll of casualties and losses.

While we commend the valor of our soldiers, we must also honor the unseen heroes who stand behind them— their families. These wives, children, brothers, and sisters experience constant worry for their loved ones' safety. Yet, they remain proud, supportive, and encouraging, enabling our soldiers to perform their heroic duties. These families make tremendous personal sacrifices for the sake of Israel.

The struggle these families face is profound. They raise their children and manage their households amid fears, loneliness, and the anxiety of their loved ones' fate on the battlefield. The personal cost they bear is immense. Imagine a young child who hasn't seen their father for months, knowing he is in danger, constantly worrying about his safety. The emotional strain and persistent pressure take a significant toll on the physical and mental well-being of soldiers' children. Meanwhile, their mothers endure these hardships alone, steadfastly managing their homes despite their exhaustion.

What appears as a heroic journey for the soldiers translates into a grueling battle at home, where families confront significant challenges over extended periods. Their daily reality is filled with ongoing difficulties and uncertainties, as these women and children independently face risks and pressures.

In these challenging times, these beloved families rely on us for the support and assistance they urgently need. We owe them our deepest gratitude and must help alleviate their economic burdens amidst their suffering.

With their enormous and unforgettable struggles, these women and children, alongside the soldiers on the front lines, are vital to the defense and survival of our nation.

