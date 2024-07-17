Avraham Herzlich, the eldest shepherd in the modern Land of Israel, passed away on Wednesday in Tapuah, Samaria.

Eighty-five years old at the time of his death, Herzlich is father to 11 children and grandfather to approximately 80 grandchildren. His funeral will be held at 5:30 pm.

Herzlich was born in Brooklyn, immigrated to Israel, began to study the Bible at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and focused on the original pronunciation of the holy language. He later studied Torah and herded sheep in Kfar Zeitim in the north for about thirty years, until he moved with his family and his flock 25 years ago to Kfar Tapuah in Samaria.

In 2007 his daughter Talia and his son-in-law Rabbi Binyamin Kahane were killed in a terrorist attack in Samaria, in which his five granddaughters were also injured.

Herzlich suffered greatly from the agricultural terror, and from many attempts to steal his herd, some of which were successful, yet he stuck to his mission to settle the Land of Israel and expand Kfar Tapuah with the help of his herd.