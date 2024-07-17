Robert Harris is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

How much longer must we live with the threat from Iran to destroy all of Israel? When will it be possible for the leaders in Israel to at last strike a fatal blow to the Moslem government of Tehran?

In truth, Iran creates armies on Israel’s borders, they pay these armies, arm them, train them and command them, which is why our true battle is not with Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad or Houthis in Yemen. Year after year, decade after decade, Israel is only fighting Iran.

So why must Israel continue to dance to the Iranian music? Iran positions their troops on our borders. They decide when to provoke us into going to war. They even decide what kind of war will be fought, insisting on drawing IDF soldiers to fight within civilian populations.

And, in violation of the last ceasefire agreement, the Iranians have been allowed to place a weapon of mass destruction in Lebanon, with 150,000 missiles ready to be fired into Israel.

The Iranians, not the Gaza Arabs, planned and killed our 1,200 loved ones on October 7. Indeed, one of the Iranians who drew up the October 7 plan was their General Mohammad Zahedi, who Israel killed in Damascus on April 1.

Following his death, parliamentarians in Tehran praised Zahedi’s “strategic role in forming and strengthening the resistance front, as well as in planning and executing…” the October 7 attack.

Let us consider what we have learned from past wars with Iranian troops on our borders.

First, no matter how many irreplaceable Israeli soldiers die, peace with Moslems will only be temporary.

And the conditions of the ceasefires that the non-Jewish west forces upon Israel will not be enforced---not for one day.

Remember, the wording of the last ceasefire in Lebanon promised Israel that there were to be no more stockpiles of missiles and no Hezbollah terrorists approaching our northern border. And don’t forget that we had a ceasefire with Hamas until we didn’t, on October 7.

So now we might have another war in Lebanon. But we cannot have a complete victory since Iran has shown that it will again create new militias with always enthusiastic Arab Moslems. Playing by Iranian rules means fighting a forever-war.

Additionally, we now see that Iran’s strategy is to keep Israel bogged down in wars of attrition that will chip away at the strength of the IDF and morale of our people.

And this is why the only way to end these forever-wars in Gaza and Lebanon is to at last eradicate Iran's government.

Nobody in Israel wants war with Iran. But what are our options? The Iranians now believe they found Israel’s soft spot. At last, they discovered a way to effectively attack us with hordes of Arab barbarians crossing the borders to butcher us. Do we really think the Iranians will not try to repeat this tactic over and over?

Clearly, the massacres, the rapings, the beheadings is something baked into the Arab DNA. Or, paraphrasing Yitzhak Shamir, the Arabs receive their Jew-hatred and animal savagery from their mothers’ milk.

In Israel, the citizenry knows that our window of opportunity for destroying Iran is closing, as Tehran will very soon have nuclear warheads atop missiles to target Israel. This is why we must act while the advantage remains ours.

Of course, we have not yet destroyed Iran because there is great uncertainty and danger in striking Tehran. But how much longer can we wait? And what choice has been left to us?

Once the evil lunatic Iranians have stockpiles of nuclear bombs we will be powerless to act, unless we are willing to accept losses in the hundreds of thousands.

I confess that I do not underestimate the gut-wrenching decisions the leaders of Israel will need to make prior to striking Iran.

And just as it appears that we might have no choice but to wage war on Iran, so it is critical that we Jews remember that we will not be alone in such a war.

As we fight the Iranians, in truth we will also be standing alongside the Jews of 1948 who died in cars and trucks until breaking through Arab sieges to feed starving Jerusalem.

We will also be with the Jews in the Etzion Bloc who fought like lions in 1948 to stop the Arabs from advancing up the southern route to Jerusalem, though greatly outnumbered and eventually defeated.

We must also stand with the young Jewish men and women of the Haganah and Palmach who died in 1948 while holding off the British and their Arab Legion in the Old City of Jerusalem.

And in a future war we will walk alongside General Motta Gur in 1967 as he announced that the Temple Mount was liberated by the Jews after 2,000 years.

As we fight we will stand with our greatly outnumbered tank crews in the Golan and Sinai as they temporarily held off and saved Israel from the invading Arab armies in 1973.

We will also stand next to our soldiers who showed up without orders to attempt to rescue the school children being held hostage by Arab barbarians at Maalot in 1974.

And always we are with the soldiers in Entebbe and their commander, Yonatan Netanyahu, whose name has been seared into the Jewish soul as they rescued 102 helpless Israeli hostages in 1976.

And through eternity we stand tall with the only people to ever hold off the mighty Roman armies: the Jews. And through eternity we stand tall inside the Warsaw Ghetto with the first people in all of Europe to rebel against and kill the German animals: the Jews.

We can defeat the Iranians, but only if we remember that we are fighting for the land given to us by Hashem. We can defeat the Islamic fascists in Tehran, but only if we remember that we are here in Israel for a reason; to live according to His commandments.

And as we fight, we must remember that the greatest savagery was committed against the Jewish people on October 7. This is why we need to:

--- Destroy the Iranians because they attacked Israel on October 7.

--- Destroy the Iranians because they killed 1,200 Jews on October 7.

--- Destroy the Iranians because they burned to death young Israelis, our children, in their cars on October 7.

--- Destroy the Iranians because they raped Jewish women on October 7.

--- Destroy the Iranians because they butchered our babies on October 7.

--- Destroy the Iranians because they kidnapped 251 Israelis on October 7.

And perhaps, in truth, we need to destroy Iran so we might loudly declare that for the first time in all of human history a people has returned to their land, and our neighbors and the world must understand that no tribe, no people, no country will again expel the Jews from Israel, because we are Hashem’s chosen people.

May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them. May the Holy One, Blessed is He, preserve and rescue our fighters from every trouble and distress.....For it is the Lord your G-d Who goes with you to battle your enemies for you, to save you.