Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited representatives of hostage families to join him at his speech to the US Congress on July 24 and the Yedioth Ahronoth daily revealed that Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, confirmed that she will travel with the Prime Minister, together with her father Yaakov.

A political source noted that the delegation to the US will also include representatives of hostages, soldiers and civilians, women and men, those who were present at the Nova music festival and others in the surrounding area, as well as representatives of families who have been waiting ten years to find their loved ones.

The list was compiled by Gal Hirsch, appointed by the Prime Minister to coordinate the cross-governmental response to missing Israeli citizens.

Some of the hostage families refused to travel with the Prime Minister, claiming that he should "first secure a hostage deal, then he should travel,” while others accepted Netanyahu's invitation. Along with Noa Argamani and her father Yaakov, Ditza Or, mother of Avinatan, who was taken captive to Gaza, Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan, who was murdered and kidnapped to Gaza by an UNRWA social worker and Tali Gvili, mother of soldier Ran, who was murdered on the morning of October 7, also confirmed their participation in the trip.

Sasha Ariev, sister of the kidnapped observer Karina, said that she is still debating whether to go. "I want to see progress. Until I am sure that there are negotiations for a deal, I will not be able to fly in peace." Representatives of the Bibas family are also considering joining the trip.