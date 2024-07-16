IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologize for comments he made that Halevi considered insulting to the IDF, according to a report by Amit Segal on Channel 12 News.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu gave a press conference in which he stated, "For months, there was no progress because the military pressure wasn't strong enough. I believed both for the sake of a deal and for victory over Hamas, we had to enter Rafah."

IDF leaders were reportedly angered by Netanyahu's statement, and during a security consultation that took was held on Sunday, Halevi told Netanyahu: "The things you said are harmful, I demand that the Prime Minister issue an apology."

Netanyahu did not respond to the request and did not apologize for his statement.

An IDF spokesperson stated that the military does not address things that are said in closed discussions. Officials in the Prime Minister's Office stated that they are not aware of such a statement being made by the Chief of Staff during the consultation.