For the second time this week: security forces in Judea and Samaria arrested a 50-year-old Palestinian Arab woman, a resident of Hebron, who was planning to carry out a stabbing attack in the Cave of the Patriarchs.

The suspect came to the security checkpoint in the Cave of the Patriarchs and pulled a knife out of her bag, planning to carry out a stabbing attack against the security forces there. A Border Police soldier at the post drew his weapon, ordered the suspect to drop the knife and arrested her.

During a preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted that she planned to carry out a stabbing attack against the security forces there.