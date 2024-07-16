Drafting 1,000 haredim into combat service annually will save 833,000 days of combat reserve duty annually, data from the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee showed.

The data also showed that it will save each reservist 10-14 days of reserve duty each year, leading to a savings of about 20,000 NIS annually. From a financial standpoint, enlisting 1,000 haredi combat soldiers each year will save the State 1.3 bullion NIS.

The data was presented during a Committee meeting on Tuesday morning. At the meeting, chairman MK Yuli Edelstein said, "I have not yet seen the outline of a Draft Law which everyone agrees on."

"Anyone who finds it is invited to hand it to me. But seriously, tomorrow we will sit down to work on an outline for the law, in a professional and exact fashion, and I promise that it will change 180 degrees, in such a way that it will be acceptable to the public and provide for the national needs of the State of Israel."

"The path to this historic solution, which will lead to the enlistment of haredim and provide a real solution for the needs of the IDF - begins only here, in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee."