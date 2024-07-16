Photographer Oren Cohen (Flash 90) entered Rafah and documented the IDF forces fighting in the area as well as the destruction caused to buildings, including an UNRWA building where, according to the IDF, terrorists were found.

Cohen caught in his camera lens three Israeli flags placed by the soldiers on the beach in Rafah, emphasizing Israeli control over the area.

Throughout the last day, the soldiers eliminated a number of terrorists in cooperation with the Air Force forces, located several tunnel shafts in the area and destroyed additional terrorist infrastructures that posed a threat to the IDF forces.

Commander of the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, Lt. Col. Dotan Malul, told Israel Hayom reporter Yehuda Schlezinger who toured Rafah together with Cohen: "We are on the way to victory, one step away from finishing off the enemy. They are no longer functioning. They are exhausted, depleted, inexperienced. It will take a little more time, but we are on our way to victory."

כוחות הביטחון בציר פילדלפי צילום: Oren Cohen/Flash90

Malul explained the importance of controlling the Philadelphi Patrol Route: "You strangle the enemy, stop the biggest route of supplies. Now every RPG he fires, could be his last. Every bullet could be the last. It's a problem for him."

He added: "Since we took the Philadelphi Route, the rules of the game have changed. I wouldn't give it up. We were at the Rafah crossing on Memorial Day. As an officer in the IDF, there is no place in the world that is more meaningful to be in at this time. During the siren each soldier looked at his friend and they understood the meaning. We are here now so that our children will not be here later."