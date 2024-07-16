IDF Soldiers, under the direction of the Shin Bet, operated on Tuesday tonight in the city of Al-Bira, in the Binyamin regional division, to counter terrorism.

During the operation, a terrorist ran towards the soldiers with a knife in his hand and stabbed one of the fighters. In response, another soldier shot and killed the terrorist, a 19-year-old resident of Gaza.

The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital for minor medical treatment.

Commander of the Military Police, Superintendent Yitzhak Brik, visited the soldier in hospital and praised his response: "With a quick, determined and sharp reaction, you recognized the threat, made contact and eliminated the terrorist - you acted as a Military Police fighter is expected to act in this type of event. I wish you a speedy recovery."

This morning three Israelis were lightly injured in a shooting attack on a vehicle at the Ramin Junction, between Shavei Shomron and Einav.

The three victims, aged 15, 16 and 22 received medical treatment at the scene and were taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

IDF soldiers are searching the area to find the terrorists.

MDA Shomron Station Manager, Paramedic Karin Moshkowitz: "We saw three fully conscious males walking on scene, they told us that they were shot at while travelling, and miraculously uninjured by the shooting. They suffered minor injuries from shattered glass. We provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital in mild condition.”