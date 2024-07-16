תיעוד מהתקיפות ברחבי הרצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists in cooperation with the IAF, dismantled tunnel shafts in the area, and struck Hamas terror infrastructure sites that posed a threat to the troops.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops continued operational activity in the area of central Gaza and conducted targeted raids on terror targets in the area.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 40 terror targets.

Among these target were sniping posts, observation posts, Hamas military structures, terror infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives.