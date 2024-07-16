Two Israelis were lightly injured shortly after midnight on Tuesday by IDF gunfire, after they were mistakenly identified as suspicious in the area of ​​the Focus checkpoint, near Beit El.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that an IDF force operating in the area fired towards a vehicle identified by the force as suspicious.

"After a preliminary investigation, it became clear that the shooting was carried out accidentally at an Israeli vehicle. The incident is being investigated."

The two Israeli civilians who were injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.