In the IDF's response to the Supreme Court today (Monday), it was revealed that there is a shortage of tanks and ammunition due to the war.

This response was provided by the IDF to a petition demanding the opening of additional combat roles for women.

"During the war, many tanks were damaged, they are currently out of service and are not used for combat or training, and new tanks are not expected to be introduced into the corps in the near future," the response to the petition stated.

IDF's Response to the Supreme Court

The IDF announced that due to the tank shortage, the pilot for integrating women into the maneuvering armor will be postponed by a year, to November 2025. In the IDF's response, it was stated: "The implication is that the existing number of tanks in the armored corps is insufficient, both for war efforts and for simultaneous testing."

It was further written: "Similarly, the amount of ammunition and resources required for maintaining the equipment is very limited. The IDF is constantly working to extend the ammunition scope, but at this stage, it is impossible to prepare to start the pilot on time, as it cannot be guaranteed that there will be enough equipment and ammunition to meet the testing targets."

Regarding the integration of women in combat units, which is the subject of the petition, it was written: "At this stage, before the investigation and learning regarding the combat of women in the war have been exhausted, and before their conclusions were examined by the relevant professional and command authorities – it is not possible to draw conclusions in a professional, responsible, and based manner as required, and to make decisions regarding the placement of women in additional combat roles."

In conclusion, it was written: "It should be clarified that after completing the investigation and learning process and examining its conclusions by the relevant professional and command authorities, it will be assessed whether they have implications for the integration of women in additional combat roles."

Later, the IDF explained that "weaponry within the armor corps, including tanks and ammunition, is currently prioritized for war over training and expanding trials, including the trial of training female soldiers for the combat role in maneuvering armor."