If you want to know who has privilege in a society and who doesn’t, follow the anger. There are people in this country (and in Israel, ed.) who can safely express their anger. And those who can’t.

If you were angry that Trump (or Bibi) won, your anger was socially acceptable in certain circles. If you were angry that Biden took over, it wasn’t.



Not all anger is created equal. Some anger is privileged rage.



Good anger gets you a gig as a CNN commentator. Bad anger gets you hounded out of your job. Good anger isn’t described as anger at all. Instead it’s whitewashed as “passionate” or “courageous”. Bad anger however is “worrying” or “dangerous”. Angry left-wing protesters “call out”, angry right-wing protesters “threaten”. Good anger is left-wing. Bad anger is right-wing.



Socially acceptable displays of anger, from Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter riots to the anti-Trump marches to the furious antisemitic campus protests, are invariably left-wing.



Not all anger is created equal. Anger, like everything else, is ideologically coded. Left-wing anger is good because its ideological foundations are good. Right-wing anger is bad because its ideology is bad.



It’s not the level of anger, its intensity or its threatening nature that makes it good or bad.



And that is why the left so easily slips into violence and threats of violence. All its ideological ends are good. Therefore its means, from mass starvation to gulags to riots and tyranny, must be good. If I slash your tires because of your Biden bumper sticker”, I’m a monster. But if you key my car because of my Trump bumper sticker, you’re fighting racism and fascism. Your tactics might be in error, but your viewpoint isn’t. (Israeli equivalent: if you utter murderous threats, block major roads and set them on fire protesting against democratically elected Netanyahu, you are left alone by law enforcement. If you are a haredi protesting the draft law, you may end up beaten and certainly arrested, as were those protesting the 2005 Disengagement from Gush Katif, ed.)

There are no universal standards of behavior. Civility, like everything else, is ideologically limited.



The left prides itself on an unearned moral superiority reinforced by its own echo chamber even as it has become incapable of controlling its angry outbursts.



Trump Derangement Syndrome (like "rak lo Bibi" -anyone but Bibi, ed.) is a symptom of a problem with the left that existed before he was born. The left is an angry movement. It is animated by an outraged self-righteousness whose moral superiority doubles as dehumanization. And its machinery of culture glamorizes its anger.



But monopolies on anger only work in totalitarian states. In a free society, both sides are expected to control their anger and find terms on which to debate and settle issues. The left rejects civility and refuses to control its anger. The only settlement it will accept is absolute power. If an election doesn’t go its way, it will overturn the results. If someone offends it, he must be punished. Or there will be anger.



The angry left demands that everyone recognize the absolute righteousness of its anger as the basis for its power. This anger privilege, like tone policing, is often cast in terms of oppressed groups. But its anger isn’t in defiance of oppression, but in pursuit of oppression.



Anger privilege is used to silence opposition, to enforce illegal policies and to seize power. But the left’s monopolies on anger are cultural, not political. The entertainment industry and the media can enforce anger privilege norms through public shaming, but their smears can’t stop the consequences of the collapse of civility in public life. There are no monopolies on emotion.



When anger becomes the basis for political power, then it won’t stop .

The US left likes to think that its anger is good anger because it’s angry over the plight of illegal aliens, Muslim terrorists, transgender bathrooms, the lack of abortion in South Carolina, the minimum wage at Taco Bell, budget cuts, tax cuts, police arrests, drone strikes and all the other ways in which reality differs from its utopia. But all that anger isn’t the road to a better world, but to hate and violence.



Millions of leftists are told every day that Republicans are responsible for everything wrong with their lives, the country and the planet. Despite everything they do, all the petitions they sign, the marches they attend, the donations, the angry letters, the social media rants, Republicans (like the Israeli right, which is the majority, ed.) continue to exist and even be elected to public office. Where does that anger go?



Either we have a political system based on existing laws and norms of civility. Or we have one based on mob violence and terror. And there are already a whole bunch of those south of the border.



Leftist anger is a privileged bubble of entitlement that bursts every other election. Its choice is to try to understand the rest of the country or to intimidate, censor, oppress and eventually even to kill them.