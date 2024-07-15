Israel and Egypt have privately discussed a possible withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza’s border with Egypt as part of a cease-fire deal with Hamas, according to two Israeli officials and a senior Western diplomat.

Such a step would be contingent on Egyptian efforts to prevent Hamas using the border to restock its arsenal. If realized, the plan would remove one of the key obstacles to an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Neither country has explicitly confirmed the negotiations, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has explicitly stated that Israel will not withdraw from the area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Officials from both countries, speaking anonymously to the New York Times, have indicated that such a plan might nevertheless be possible. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that is publicly stated that there is a need for a plan that will free up IDF forces while maintaining the security of the corridor.