Dear Friends,

We urgently seek your help to save thousands of families in northern Israel who have become refugees in their own land. Their suffering seems endless, with no immediate relief in sight.

For decades, these families have been Israel's front shield, enduring rocket fire, attacks, and terrorist infiltrations as part of their daily lives. Since October 7th, the situation has worsened dramatically.

The south turned into a battleground, and our enemies executed their dire plans, exacerbating the plight of northern Israel's residents. They have been forced to flee their homes due to intensified missile strikes and explosive drones from Hezbollah.

The recent wave of fires and arsons has further complicated their predicament, with thousands of dunams burning uncontrollably. As warfare against Hezbollah escalates daily, the government estimates indicate that residents may not return home for at least another year.

The impact is devastating. Missiles and fires have ravaged agricultural lands, industrial buildings, and homes, leaving these families to watch their livelihoods crumble from afar. Moving between shelters and temporary apartments, they grapple with loss of income, unemployment, failing businesses, mounting debts, and children missing out on education. Families are on the brink of falling apart amid indescribable chaos and frustration.

But we can help them.

Your donations will significantly ease their suffering. These families need stable housing, not just temporary accommodations. The economic turmoil has stripped them of the means to secure long-term shelter. Their children need private tutors to bridge educational gaps. Hundreds of families struggle to afford basic necessities, let alone air conditioning or vacations. Many lack essential household items and clothing, lost or left behind in the fire zones.

They are economically and emotionally shattered, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Please, open your heart to help them.

All donations are tax-deductible under 501C3.